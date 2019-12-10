Plus-Size Love Show ‘Hot & Heavy' Starts on TLC Jan. 7

TLC premieres the docu-series Hot & Heavy, about men who love plus-size women, Jan. 7. The series follows three couples in three one-hour episodes.

“This new docu-series follows three men who defend the honor of their significant others and face judgment due to their mixed-weight relationships. These couples endure difficult challenges both inside and outside of their relationships, as they're forced to answer the ultimate question: can love conquer all?” said TLC.

Hot & Heavy depicts Joy and Chris. Her friends and family are concerned that she won’t be able to keep up with his adventurous lifestyle due to her weight.

With Kristin and Rusty, the couple wants a baby but Kristin might need gastric bypass surgery in order to do so.

With Adrianna and Ricardo, she’s over 400 pounds and is tiring of the “endless attacks” the couple faces in public.

Hot & Heavy is produced by This Is Just A Test for TLC.

TLC is part of Discovery.