Plaza Will Help Grumpy Cat Find Her Voice

By

Aubrey Plaza, who has mastered the art of the deadpan one-liner on NBC's Parks and Recreationwill use her dismal-toned talents for Lifetime's Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever, as the voice of the eponymous Internet sensation. 

The Christmas special will air Saturday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. and is about a mall pet shop cat whose outlook on life has soured after never being chosen by a family. But just in time for the holidays the feline befriends a local 12-year old who can hear her cantankerous narration. 

Arturo Interian will executive produce with Ben Lashes serving as co-executive producer. Tim Hill (Garfield 2) wrote the teleplay.