PlayStation Vue Drops Viacom Channels

Sony’s OTT TV service PlayStation Vue is losing all Viacom-owned networks Nov. 11, including Comedy Central, Spike and MTV, the company announced Nov. 8. Meanwhile, BBC America and NBA TV are launching on the service, with VICE and local CBS and Fox broadcast stations expected to go live before the end of the year.

“At PlayStation, we always strive to provide the best value and service for our fans,” Dwayne Benefield, head of PlayStation Vue, wrote in a blog post. “As part of our ongoing evaluation of the PlayStation Vue offering, we have determined that removing the bundle of channels from Viacom is the best way for us to continue to offer the most compelling value to our fans.”

PlayStation Vue, which recently added web support for both Macs and PCs, offers plans ranging from $40 a month for 60-plus channels, to $75 a month for 100-plus channels. Disney-owned networks, including ESPN and ABC, the NFL Network, Cinemax and HBO are among the highlights of the plans.