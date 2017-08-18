PlayStation Vue Adds More Local TV Feeds
PlayStation Vue, Sony’s OTT TV service, said it has lit up local live TV feeds for an additional 11 ABC stations, and four NBC broadcast stations.
The service, which has been complementing its reach in owned-and-operated broadcaster markets with feeds from various station groups, said it has opened access to the following stations/markets:
ABC:
-Atlanta – Channel 2/WSB-TV (Cox Media Group Television)
-Charlotte – Channel 9/WSOC-TV (Cox Media Group Television)
-Cleveland-Akron (Canton) – News 5 (Scripps TV Station Group)
-Dallas-Ft. Worth – WFAA-TV/Channel 8 (Tegna)
-Denver – Denver 7 (Scripps TV Station Group)
-Detroit – WXYZ Channel 7 (Scripps TV Station Group)
-Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne – WFTV Channel 9 (Cox Media Group Television)
-Phoenix (Prescott) – ABC 15 (Scripps TV Station Group)
-Pittsburgh – WTAE 4 (Hearst Television)
-Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto – ABC 10 (Tegna)
-Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) – ABC Action News (Scripps TV Station Group)
NBC:
-Baltimore – WBAL-TV 11 (Hearst Television)
-Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne – WESH 2 (Hearst Television)
-Pittsburgh – WPXI Channel 11 (Cox Media Group Television)
-Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto – KCRA 3 (Hearst Television)
