PlayStation Vue Streams in More CBS Feeds

Signifying more progress with broadcast TV affiliates, PlayStation Vue, Sony’s OTT TV service, said it has added seven local CBS stations to its lineup.



Most of the newly added batch of CBS feeds come way of Tegna-owned stations:



-Greensboro-H.Point-W.Salem/ WFMY News2 (Tegna)



-Houston /KHOU (Tegna)



-New Orleans/ 4WWL (Tegna)



-Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne/ News 6 (Graham Media Group)



-San Antonio/KENS 5 (Tegna)



-Tampa-St. Pete, Sarasota/ 10News (Tegna)



-Washington, DC (Hagerstown)/ WUSA9 (Tegna)



For more on the stations that are now being offered, go to multichannel.com.