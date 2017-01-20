PlayStation VR Supports YouTube 360 Videos

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced Jan. 20 that a firmware upgrade for the PlayStation 4 now allows for the viewing of 360-degree YouTube videos on the PlayStation VR.

SIE said in a blog post that the release makes good on its promise to continue adding VR upgrades to its PS VR platform.

“Since launch, users have been able to watch their favorite streaming and catch-up services using PS VR to create a virtual ‘big-screen’ right in front of their eyes,” the post reads. “Now users can go a step further by experiencing YouTube’s amazing range of 360 videos via PS VR.

“The latest update — released today — adds support for YouTube’s rapidly expanding library of virtual reality videos, allowing PS4 and PS VR users to once again step beyond the screen and explore detailed 360=degree worlds as though they were standing right there.”