PlayStation Sets ‘Powers’ Premiere, Release Schedule

PlayStation has set the premiere date and the rollout schedule for its first original series Powers.

The series will debut the first three episodes for free to all users on Playstation.com/Powers on March 10, with the subsequent episodes released every Tuesday. The full season is free to members of PlayStation Plus.

Based on the comic books of the same name, the series stars Sharlto Copley and Susan Heyward as detectives who investigate those with superhuman abilities.

Brian Michael Bendis, cocreator of the Powers comic books, is an executive producer of the show. Charlie Huston and Remi Aubuchon are the showrunners.