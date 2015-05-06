PlayStation Renews ‘Powers’ for Second Season

PlayStation has renewed Powers for a second season.

The comic book drama, which centered on detectives investigating superpowered individuals, was the first original scripted series from the Sony gaming console. Powers ranks as PlayStation Network's most-watched series premiere on the platform, with all of season one available to PlayStation Network and free to PlayStation Plus subscribers.

The drama will return in 2016.

“We are so grateful to the PlayStation nation and fans of Powers for supporting us and making the second season a reality,” said Powers co-creator and executive producer Brian Michael Bendis. “I speak for the entire cast & crew when I say that we are really excited about season two and the opportunity to tell the story of the biggest case in Powers history.”

Powers is produced by Jinxworld and Circle of Confusion in association with Sony Pictures Television.