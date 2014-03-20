PlayStation Enters Original-Programming Field With ‘Powers’

Sony’s PlayStation is developing its first original series. The gaming console is the new home for Powers, a one-hour drama series produced by Sony Pictures Television and based on the comic books by Brian Michael Bendis.

Powers had previously been in development at FX, which shot a pilot with actor Jason Patrick in the lead. The series is a police drama set in a world populated by super-powered beings. The number of episodes ordered has not been announced.

PlayStation’s move into original programming follows Microsoft’s Xbox, which in 2012 hired former CBS Network Entertainment Group president Nancy Tellem to launch its entertainment-production arm, Xbox Studios.