Playboy Names Julie Uhrman President of Media

Playboy Enterprises said it named Julie Uhrman as president of media a new position.

Uhrman, who had been executive VP and general manager of over-the-top ventures at Lionsgate, will oversee Playboy’s media offerings and look to strengthen the brand’s products in the digital and physical space, the company said.

The company expects her to establish new content partnerships, increase monetization opportunities, develop virtual and augmented reality opportunities and leverage her knowledge of the gaming business to create new products.

"Julie brings with her a wealth of experience in media and digital-focused businesses that will be integral to our efforts to meet the demands of our current subscriber base and expand the brand's presence on new platforms," said Playboy CEO Ben Kohn. "With her entrepreneurial mindset and broad experience across digital product, Julie will be a strong asset as we develop opportunities across over-the-top platforms, gaming, VR/AR, and digital products around the world."

Before Lionsgate, Uhrman was with Jaunt, a founder of OUYA, and worked with IGN Entertainment and Vivendi Universal.

"From its very earliest days, Playboy has been an organization that has stood for personal and social freedom," said Uhrman. "It's a brand that actually helped trigger shifts in social awareness and continues to push the envelope in ways that make its offerings more inclusive than ever. I'm thrilled to be joining the Playboy team to help tell this evolving story through all mediums around the world for current and future generations."