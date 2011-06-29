'Playboy Club' to Open in Salt Lake After All

Shunned by NBC affiliate KSL Salt Lake City, The Playboy Club will instead air on MyNetworkTV affiliate KMYU. Part of the Four Points duopoly in Salt Lake, KMYU will run the show in pattern.

"One man's trash is another station's cotton tail," quipped Steve Carlston, KUTV-KMYU vice president/general manager.

TVGuide.com previously reported the KMYU-Playboy Club arrangement.

Earlier this month, KSL, which is owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, said it would not air the show come September, citing "material which significant portions of our audience may find objectionable."

The Mormon community wields major influence in DMA No. 32. Carlston says he respects KSL's decision. "I'm part of the tribe," he says. "I get the charter of KSL and appreciate and support their position."

At the same time, adds Carlston, he's a competitor, and a ballyhooed NBC drama may represent a programming windfall for KMYU.

Outside of a lone blogger, Carlston said he'd not heard from upset viewers about the station's decision.