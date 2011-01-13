Planet X to Launch on PCTV in Mexico

Alterna'TV, one of the largest Spanish-language channel providers in the U.S., has inked an affiliation agreement with Mexico's PCTV for its extreme sports and lifestyle channel Planet X. The deal will put Planet X on over 700 cable systems in 1,100 towns throughout Mexico where PCTV has over 4 million subscribers.

Alterna'TV handles distribution of nine Spanish-language channels into multichannel providers in the U.S., including Planet X and Once Mexico, and the deal with PCTV is part of the company's plan to expand throughout North America.

"The implementation of new sports programing content for pay TV systems affiliated with PCTV allows us to improve the offers and options available for subscribers in Mexico in order to increase their satisfaction levels," said Julio DiBella, CEO of PCTV, in a statement.