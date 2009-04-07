Planet Green Renews Five Series

Planet Green, Discovery Communications' eco and green lifestyle channel, is bringing back five series for second seasons. The new episodes will launch during Planet Green's weeklong Earth Day celebration, dubbed turn Back The Temp: The Coolest Week On TV, April 19-25.

The returning shows are:

Food show Emeril Green, which will feature more field segments and commentary from experts discussing sustainable alternatives, as well as a virtual cookbook online featuring recipes and segments from the show.

News program Focus Earth with Bob Woodruff, which will feature the ABC News anchor examining issues related to the environment. Also on tap is a 60 minute special highlighting heroes in the environmental movement.

Greensburg, which will continue to follow the town of Greensburg Kansas, as it rebuilds after a tornado.

Renovation Nation, which has host Steve Thomas traveling the country and helping families achieve their green project dreams.

Wa$ted!, which has hosts Annabelle Gurwitch and Holter Graham taking a "household full of eco-horrors and turns it into a clean, green haven, saving participants serious cash in the process."

"Planet Green's original series bring timely, entertaining and relevant resources and information into the lives of our audiences," said Laura Michalchyshyn, President and General Manager of Planet Green, announcing the pickups. "From earth friendly recipes on a budget to the latest environmental news and developments around the globe, these dynamic series cover the issues, topics and solutions that matter to people today. Each series will include integrated features on PlanetGreen.com and companion content on TreeHugger.com for a full 360 approach to sustainable living."