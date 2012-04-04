Planet Green Rebrands as Destination America
Discovery Communications will rebrand its Planet Green
network as Destination America on Memorial Day (May 28), it announced Wedneday.
The re-named channel "will be the first network to celebrate
the people, places, and stories of the United States, emblazoned with the grit
and tenacity, honesty and work ethic, humor and adventurousness that characterize
our nation," according to the announcement.
Destination America will target adults 25-54 with genres
like natural history, food, travel, home and adventure, and be available in 59
million homes at launch. Henry Schleiff will be the president and GM of the network, in addition to holding that title at Investigation
Discovery and Military Channel.
"Americans may be divided by politics, but we are united by
our love of country," Schleiff said in a statement. "As a network inclusive to
all, Destination America will celebrate this connective spirit by curating the
common ground among us: the pluck of the worn saddle, the promise of exploring
new territory, and the diversity that has made this nation great."
Destination America's initial summer programming slate
includes a new season of BBQ Pitmasters; Fast Food Mania, where host Jon Hein
travels in search of the most unusual fast food items and outposts; Super-Duper
Thrill Rides, an hour-long series on the most extreme roller coasters; United
States of Food, a celebration of America's obsession with meat; Cheating Las
Vegas, a look at some of the most elaborate scams in modern casino gaming; and
Ghost Town Gold, which explores the Wild West for collectible artifacts.
Planet Green launched in 2008 as a dedicated network for ecology
and environmental programming, replacing Discovery Home. Despite efforts to
broaden the channel's programming, the network struggled to breakout and a
rebrand was expected.
