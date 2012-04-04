Planet Green Rebrands as Destination America

Discovery Communications will rebrand its Planet Green

network as Destination America on Memorial Day (May 28), it announced Wedneday.

The re-named channel "will be the first network to celebrate

the people, places, and stories of the United States, emblazoned with the grit

and tenacity, honesty and work ethic, humor and adventurousness that characterize

our nation," according to the announcement.

Destination America will target adults 25-54 with genres

like natural history, food, travel, home and adventure, and be available in 59

million homes at launch. Henry Schleiff will be the president and GM of the network, in addition to holding that title at Investigation

Discovery and Military Channel.

"Americans may be divided by politics, but we are united by

our love of country," Schleiff said in a statement. "As a network inclusive to

all, Destination America will celebrate this connective spirit by curating the

common ground among us: the pluck of the worn saddle, the promise of exploring

new territory, and the diversity that has made this nation great."

Destination America's initial summer programming slate

includes a new season of BBQ Pitmasters; Fast Food Mania, where host Jon Hein

travels in search of the most unusual fast food items and outposts; Super-Duper

Thrill Rides, an hour-long series on the most extreme roller coasters; United

States of Food, a celebration of America's obsession with meat; Cheating Las

Vegas, a look at some of the most elaborate scams in modern casino gaming; and

Ghost Town Gold, which explores the Wild West for collectible artifacts.

Planet Green launched in 2008 as a dedicated network for ecology

and environmental programming, replacing Discovery Home. Despite efforts to

broaden the channel's programming, the network struggled to breakout and a

rebrand was expected.