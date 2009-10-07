Planet Green Greenlights ‘Beekman Farm’

Discovery’s Planet Green has given a series order to Beekman Farm (working title), a docu-series following a couple working to renovate a farm in upstate New York to create a new organic lifestyle brand.



The couple, New York City residents Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge, are building a brand, Beekman 1802, at the farm, but first they have to figure out how to wrangle the animals and make goats milk cheese.



Planet Green has given a 10 episode order to the series, which will premiere in Spring, 2010.



“Beekman Farm is an amusing look into Josh and Brent’s very unique relationship, their desire to create a business and to transform their lives. Watching it unfold in real time is hilarious and entertaining,” said Planet Green president and GM Laura Michalchyshyn, who the network notes recently purchased a farm of her own. “Their eccentric, extended friends and family dynamic reveals to viewers that trying to live the simple life isn’t so simple after all.”