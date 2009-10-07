Planet Green Greenlights ‘Beekman Farm’
By Alex Weprin
Discovery’s Planet Green has given a series order to Beekman Farm (working title), a docu-series following a couple working to renovate a farm in upstate New York to create a new organic lifestyle brand.
The couple, New York City residents Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge, are building a brand, Beekman 1802, at the farm, but first they have to figure out how to wrangle the animals and make goats milk cheese.
Planet Green has given a 10 episode order to the series, which will premiere in Spring, 2010.
“Beekman Farm is an amusing look into Josh and Brent’s very unique relationship, their desire to create a business and to transform their lives. Watching it unfold in real time is hilarious and entertaining,” said Planet Green president and GM Laura Michalchyshyn, who the network notes recently purchased a farm of her own. “Their eccentric, extended friends and family dynamic reveals to viewers that trying to live the simple life isn’t so simple after all.”
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.