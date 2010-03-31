Planet Green Goes ‘Vintage'
By Alex Weprin
Planet Green has ordered Shareen Vintage, a 30-minute
reality series that will air during the network's primetime "Verge" programming
block. The Discovery-owned network has ordered eight episodes, which will debut
in early 2011.
The series stars Shareen Mitchell, a designer that takes old
clothes and reworks them into cutting edge clothing. The series will follow her
as she expands to New York City and launches a new line, all while juggling her
home life with her husband, actor J.D. Cullum.
World of Wonder Productions is producing Shareen Vintage
for Planet Green.
"A true visionary, Shareen has the rare ability to see
runway-caliber fashions in the bins of a thrift store," said Laura
Michalchyshyn, president and general manager, Planet Green, Discovery Health,
FitTV and TreeHugger in a statement. "Planet Green is thrilled to be
working with World of Wonder to share her inspiring story."
