Planet Green Goes ‘Vintage'

Planet Green has ordered Shareen Vintage, a 30-minute

reality series that will air during the network's primetime "Verge" programming

block. The Discovery-owned network has ordered eight episodes, which will debut

in early 2011.

The series stars Shareen Mitchell, a designer that takes old

clothes and reworks them into cutting edge clothing. The series will follow her

as she expands to New York City and launches a new line, all while juggling her

home life with her husband, actor J.D. Cullum.

World of Wonder Productions is producing Shareen Vintage

for Planet Green.

"A true visionary, Shareen has the rare ability to see

runway-caliber fashions in the bins of a thrift store," said Laura

Michalchyshyn, president and general manager, Planet Green, Discovery Health,

FitTV and TreeHugger in a statement. "Planet Green is thrilled to be

working with World of Wonder to share her inspiring story."