Planet Green Gets ‘Wild'

Planet Green has given a series order to Operation Wild, which follows officers in the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission as they rescue boaters, wrangle alligators or hunt down poachers. The half hour series will premiere on the network Jan. 8, 2010.

The channel also ordered a four part limited series, Ultimate Power Builders. Each hour-long episode will focus on one of the four elements earth, fire, air and water, and showcase ambitious projects that utilize them in a sustainable way. Ultimate Power Builders will debut on Planet Green Dec. 4 at 10 p.m.

The network also says it has renewed Greensburg and Wa$ted for third seasons. Wa$ted will premiere in April 2010 and Greensburg returning in May.

"We are broadening Planet Green's schedule to encompass a wider range of stories about passionate people engaged in forward thinking activity," said Jeff Hasler, senior VP of production and development for Planet Green. "In 2010, we will introduce our viewers to our new definition of entertainment with fresh faces and storylines that will help people start thinking of ‘the' environment as ‘my' environment."