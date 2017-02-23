‘Planet Earth II’ Brings in 2.7 Million Viewers

The debut of Planet Earth II—which premiered Feb. 18 across BBC America, AMC and SundanceTV—scored 2.7 million total viewers in Nielsen live+3 ratings.

The nature series also pulled in 1.2 million in adults 25-54—the most for a nature program in five years on TV—as well as 1 million in adults 18-49.

According to the network, it was BBC America’s most watched unscripted telecast in total viewers ever.

“Planet Earth II is extraordinary television, we're so happy people gathered together in such numbers for our premiere event. Captivating audiences and critics alike, the launch of this series has received universal critical acclaim and off-the-charts enthusiasm on social platforms,” said Sarah Barnett, president of BBC America.

New episodes of Planet Earth II will air Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET on BBC America.