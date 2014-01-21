Pivot, Whole Foods Create New Television Series

Grocery retailer Whole Foods Market is teaming with Pivot TV to create a television series that explores food and health issues.

The series, Dark Rye—based on a Whole Foods-created online magazine—will debut on the millennials-targeted channel Jan. 22, said network officials. The first season of Dark Rye will highlight topics ranging from artists seeking social justice to entrepreneurs rebuilding Detroit to culinary masters maintaining sustainable food traditions according to the network.

"Whole Foods Market and Dark Rye are the perfect foundation for the kind of engaging storytelling Pivot wants to bring viewers,” said Kent Rees, executive vice president of marketing, scheduling and operations at Pivot in a statement. “Aligning with their brand addresses our desire to create customized content that truly speaks to the spirit and attitude of the next generation."

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.