Pivot, Sky Atlantic Renew ‘Fortitude’ for Second Season

Fortitude has been renewed for a second season by Pivot and Sky Atlantic.

The season one finale of the Arctic murder mystery airs Thursday night at 10 p.m. Fortitude, which premiered in January, has become a cornerstone of the network’s lineup.

The series — created, written and executive produced by Simon Donald — stars Stanley Tucci, Michael Gambon, Sofie Grabol, Richard Dormer and Christopher Eccleston.

"Simon Donald created a unique and unsettling story which, week after week, has captivated audiences,” said Zai Bennett, channel director of Sky Atlantic. “I am absolutely delighted that we will be bringing Fortitude back next year with a story that promises to engage, challenge and enthral us all over again.”

“From the first episode, audiences responded to the incredibly rich world Simon Donald created, where nature and civilization collide with catastrophic results,” added Kent Rees, general manager of Pivot.