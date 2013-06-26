Pivot Sets First Premiere Dates
Pivot, the new millennial-targeted cable network from
Participant Media, announced premiere dates for its initial programming slate
including TakePart Live, Raising McCain and Jersey Strong.
The network will launch on Thursday, Aug. 1 at midnight with
the debut of week-nightly talk show TakePart Live, where a team of hosts
decode the headlines, dissect memes and have conversations with guests and the
audience.
Meghan McCain's docu-talk series Raising McCain bows
Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. followed by the premiere of docuseries Jersey
Strong, about two unconventional Newark families, at 10:30 p.m.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt's variety show hitRECord on TV!,
which will showcase short films, music, live performances, animation and more
created by his open collaborative production company, will launch on Saturday,
Jan. 18, 2014.
Pivot has also acquired the Canadian series Little
Mosque, which will debut on Monday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. Feature documentaries
on tap include Last Call at the Oasis on Aug. 25, and 99% -- The
Occupy Wall Street Collaborative Film on Sept. 17.
