Pivot Sets First Premiere Dates

Pivot, the new millennial-targeted cable network from

Participant Media, announced premiere dates for its initial programming slate

including TakePart Live, Raising McCain and Jersey Strong.

The network will launch on Thursday, Aug. 1 at midnight with

the debut of week-nightly talk show TakePart Live, where a team of hosts

decode the headlines, dissect memes and have conversations with guests and the

audience.

Meghan McCain's docu-talk series Raising McCain bows

Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. followed by the premiere of docuseries Jersey

Strong, about two unconventional Newark families, at 10:30 p.m.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's variety show hitRECord on TV!,

which will showcase short films, music, live performances, animation and more

created by his open collaborative production company, will launch on Saturday,

Jan. 18, 2014.

Pivot has also acquired the Canadian series Little

Mosque, which will debut on Monday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. Feature documentaries

on tap include Last Call at the Oasis on Aug. 25, and 99% -- The

Occupy Wall Street Collaborative Film on Sept. 17.