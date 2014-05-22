Pivot’s ‘TakePart Live’ Launches Veterans Initiative

Pivot announced Thursday a new initiative by its nightly news program TakePart Live aimed at raising awareness of issues facing military veterans.

The Return the Service program will feature linear and digital programing segments and feature articles on TakePart.com. It will also include calls to action for Pivot viewers.

“This is a great opportunity to bring attention to our brave military personal and also shed light on serious issues facing them while offering avenues to make change,” said TakePart Live cohost Meghan McCain.