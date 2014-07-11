Pivot Renews ‘Please Like Me’ for Third Season #TCA14

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2014

Pivot has renewed comedy Please Like Me for a third season, the network announced Friday at the TCA summer press tour. The order comes ahead of the second season’s Aug. 8 premiere.

Please Like Me is created, written and executive produced by 27-year-old comedian Josh Thomas, and based loosely on his life.

The series is a co-production of Pivot and ABC Australia. Todd Abbott and Kevin Whyte also serve as a executive producers. Jeff Skoll and Holly Hines are executive poducers for Pivot. Rick Kalowski and Brett Sleigh executive produce for ABC Australia.