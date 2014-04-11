Pivot Promotes Balaban to Executive VP, Original Programming
Pivot has promoted Belisa Balaban to executive VP, original programming, the cable network announced Thursday. She will report to Pivot president Evan Shapiro.
“As a start up in a very competitive landscape, we always knew that having committed and passionate players on our team was a must—and Belisa completely fits the bill,” Shapiro said.
Balaban had previously overseen alternative programming for the network for the last year-and-a-half, including the series HitRECord. As a producer her credits include The Swell Life and the special It Gets Better.
