Pivot Partners With Monster Worldwide on 'Find Better'

Participant Media's Pivot and Monster Worldwide will collaborate on an initiative to help millennials develop their careers and lives, the companies announced in a joint statement on Monday.

"Find Better" is a multi platform campaign scheduled to launch on Sept. 16 that will use on-air and online content as well as social media to give the age group the tools they need to navigate the job market.

"The brand alignments between Monster and Pivot are obvious as our mission is about creating entertainment that is positive and inspiring -- what could be more appropriate than a campaign focused on ‘Finding Better’ jobs," said John Arianas, executive VP, advertising sales & partnerships at Pivot, a new network targeting Millennials. "Monster and the Marketing Arm have been tremendous working with us day to day to create an incredible amount of custom content that will resonate with Millennials on-air, online and through social media."

The initiative will feature a documentary that follows millennials on their quests to find work. A series of "Find Better" segments sponsored by Monster.com and highlighting motivational coach Josh Shipp will also appear on Pivot's show TakePart Live.

Ted Gilvar, CMO, Monster Worldwide, said: "Our unique approach with Pivot transcends any typical marketing campaign," said Ted Gilvar, CMO of Monster Worldwide. "This collaboration is the perfect way to use a seamlessly integrated strategy across broadcast, digital and social content to inspire Millennials to Find Better. Pivot is a great platform to marry our mission and our message as part of a real and engaging conversation."

Monster and Pivot will additionally work together on Monster's Cool Jobs program.