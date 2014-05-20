Pivot Opens Submissions for Development Contest

Pivot announced Tuesday that it is accepting submissions for an initiative designed to bring new content creators into the cable network’s fold and help them develop original programming for the network.

The Pivot Creative Collective contest will accept submissions via pivot.tv through June 9. To start, applicants are asked to submit 250-word loglines for their projects. The process then advances through pitch and script-submission stages. The network will purchase the rights to and develop selected projects.

“We know that Pivot’s audience wants to hear from their peers and be entertained by programming that also says something about the world we live in,” said Holly Hines, senior VP, scripted programming, Pivot. “Through the PCC, we look to build a home for fresh voices and individuals who are passionate and take risks.”