Pivot Names Morris and Blake Senior VPs

Pivot has tapped Jennie Morris and Jerry Blake as seniors VPs, the network announced on Wednesday.

Morris, who will serve as senior VP of acquisitions and operations, will oversee the expansion of Pivot's slate of programming. Blake will oversee all of the net's business and legal affairs.

"Jerry and Jennie bring tremendous experience to the Pivot team," said Evan Shapiro, president of Pivot. "Jerry's knowledge of the media and legal landscape will help the network reach its future growth goals. Jennie has an innate sense of on-brand programming for Pivot that complements our original series and furthers our mission to entertain while inspiring change through engaging content."

Morris joins the network from AMC/Sundance Channel Global where she worked as VP of affiliate marketing. At Pivot, she will report to Kent Rees, executive VP of marketing scheduling and operations. Blake previously worked at BBC Worldwide, focusing on U.S. distribution of BBC America and BBC World News. He will report to Jeff Ivers, COO of Participant Media, Pivot's parent company, as well as Evan Shapiro, president of Pivot.

Pivot is Participant Media's TV network that targets millennials.