Pivot Launches on Streaming Service Philo

Millennial-aimed network Pivot announced Wednesday it is launching on Philo, a streaming service. Students at participating universities will have access to Pivot’s programming on campus starting September, 2014.

“As a network for Millennials, we are very excited to now be carried on Philo’s system, which is made for our core audience,” said Stephanie Ruyle, Pivot’s executive VP, distribution.

Philo uses university IP networks and their contracts with satellite providers to stream TV on authenticated devices at participating campuses.

Pivot original programming includes HITRECORD ON TV, starring and created by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Please Like Me, which was renewed for a third season, and nightly news and entertainment talk show TakePart Live.