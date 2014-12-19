Pivot to Bow 'Fortitude' as Two-Hour Event

Pivot will introduce its first scripted drama with a two-hour special.

Fortitude is set to bow on Thursday at 10 p.m. (ET). The 12-episode drama, starring Stanley Tucci, Richard Dormer and Michael Gambon, will regularly air in the 10 p.m. window on Thursdays, followed by encores Fridays in the same hour.

Set in the melting Arctic, the drama tells the story of the small idyllic town of Fortitude, whose peaceful existence is shattered after a brutal and shocking murder. Above-average temperatures lead to a record ice melt revealing secrets long since hidden beneath the frozen landscape. Sheriff Dan Anderssen (Richard Dormer) leads the investigation and is forced to work alongside DCI Morton (Stanley Tucci), a detective who has flown into town from the mainland to contribute his forensic expertise. As the search for the killer progresses, their list of suspects – and suspicions of each other – grows.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.