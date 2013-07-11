Pivot Announces First Original Scripted Series 'Please Like Me'

Pivot, the upcoming millennial-skewing network from Participant Media, announced Thursday its first original scripted series, Please Like Me.

The series will be loosely based on the life of Australian comedian Josh Thomas, featuring events surrounding his 21st birthday. Please Like Me was created and written by Thomas, produced by Todd Abbott and directed by Matthew Saville. Executive producers are Thomas, Abbott and Kevin Whyte.

The network is releasing the first episode for free online at Pivot.tv, and will debut on its linear network on its Aug. 1 launch date at 8 p.m., airing all six episodes back-to-back. This will also mark the series' U.S. television debut.

Pivot's linear feed and on-demand content will be available to pay-TV subscribers on any device, anywhere, through the Pivot app. In a cable first, Pivot will also offer a broadband-only subscription, providing live and on-demand access to its programming without a pay-TV package.