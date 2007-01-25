Piven to Headline Promo Spots for NBA All-Star Game

TNT has tapped Entourage star Jeremy Piven and the Blue Man Group to headline its promotional campaign for this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

Piven stars in a series of promotional spots in which he walks onto the basketball during a live game as action freezes around him. The campaign breaks January 27.

Blue Man Group is featured in a series of spots that will debut January 26 in 26 markets at National CineMedia movie theaters.

The game airs Sunday, February 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

