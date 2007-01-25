Piven to Headline Promo Spots for NBA All-Star Game
By Ben Grossman
TNT has tapped Entourage star Jeremy Piven and the Blue Man Group to headline its promotional campaign for this year’s NBA All-Star Game.
Piven stars in a series of promotional spots in which he walks onto the basketball during a live game as action freezes around him. The campaign breaks January 27.
Blue Man Group is featured in a series of spots that will debut January 26 in 26 markets at National CineMedia movie theaters.
The game airs Sunday, February 18 at 8 p.m. ET.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.