Pitts Added to 60 Minutes as Contributing Correspondent

The clock is ticking on national correspondent Byron Pitts, but at CBS that can be a good thing. Pitts has been named a contributing correspondent for 60 Minutes. He will report at least six stories in the 2009-2010 season, according to executive producer Jeff Fager.

Pitts has contributed stories to the broadcast in the past, including a high-profile interview with New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin about the city’s response to Hurricane Katrina. But it now becomes a regular gig for the veteran reporter, who Fager called one of the finest in the business.

Pitts began as a weekend sports anchor at WNCT-TV Greenville, NC, in 1984. He joined CBS’ affiliate news service CBS Newspath, in 1997, moving to CBS News as a correspondent the following year.