Pittman Named Broadcaster of Year

Bob Pittman, chairman of iHeartMedia, has been named Broadcaster of the Year by the New York State Broadcasters Association.



He will pick up his hardware at a New York Broadcast Leadership and Hall of Fame lunch Oct. 19 in New York.



“Bob Pittman is a true industry leader and perhaps the most creative, visionary and dynamic executive in broadcasting," said NYSBA President David Donovan. "His views not only shape the radio industry, but the future of all media in this country. We are deeply honored to recognize him as the “New York Broadcaster of the Year.”



Pittman's career has been bracketed by the radio medium. Before pioneering cable music programming at MTV, running Six Flags Theme Parks, Century 21, Time Warner Enterprises, and AOL, Pittman programmed radio stations including WNBC in New York—B&C would get weekly radio playlists from the young exec, who ultimately became a member of the B&C Hall of Fame.



iHeartMedia (formerly Clear Channel) owns 853 radio stations in over 150 markets.