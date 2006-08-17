Pimp, Run's House Back on MTV

MTV has greenlighted new seasons of its reality shows Run's House and Pimp My Ride, the network announced today. Shooting for an eight-episode third season of Run's House begins in September, while Pimp will return with a 16-episode fifth season.

Run's House, the comedic reality show about hip hop pioneer and Run DMC frontman Rev Run (aka Joey Simmons) and his family, has been earning solid ratings Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. this summer in its second season, which ends Thursday.

The Aug. 10 episode, for example, averaged a healthy 2.4 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. The series ranked No. 1 in its time period among MTV's 12-34 demo. Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley and Mike Powers are Executive producers of the show; it is also executive-produced by Russell Simmons, Stan Lathan, Will Griffin, John Davies, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jason Carbone.

Pimp, a car-makeover series hosted by hip-hop star Xzibit, has also ranked first in its time period (Thursday at 10 p.m.) among viewers 12-34 against cable competitors. The Aug. 10 episode averaged 1.96 million total viewers.

Pimp is executive-produced by Rick Hurvitz, Bruce Beresford-Redman and Larry Hochberg. Mike Ireland is the executive in charge of production for MTV.