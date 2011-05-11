Pilot Watch: Fox Picks Up ‘Alcatraz,' ‘Finder,' ‘The New Girl'

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 upfronts

Fox has picked up four series pilots in advance of its

upfront presentation next week, adding two dramas and two comedies to its

roster.

In for next year is Alcatraz,

from Warner Bros. TV and J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions, about a group of

prisoners and guards from the notorious prison who disappeared in the 1960s and

re-appear in the present day un-aged.

Fox also picked up the Bones spin-off Finder, starring Geoff Stults as a military-trained man who locates

people no one else can in the Florida Keys. The backdoor pilot, from 20th

Century Fox, earned a 3.2 rating when it aired April 21.

In comedy, Fox likes The

New Girl from 20th TV, a single-camera that stars Zooey

Deschanel as a woman who moves in with three male roommates. The network also picked up Warner

Bros.' I Hate My Teenage Daughter.

The multi-camera series stars Jaime Pressly and Katie Finneran as two mothers

whose daughters are just like the mean girls who tormented them in high school.

Believed to be canceled are freshman comedies Breaking In (the Christian Slater curse continues) and relationship comedy Traffic Light.

Police drama The Chicago Code also got the axe, the second for creator Shawn Ryan this year after FX declined to fix up a second season of Terriers. Sophomore drama Human Target and Lie To Me, currently in its third season, are both dead as well.

Fox will officially announce its fall schedule at its upfront presentation in New York on Monday, May 16.