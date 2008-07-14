Pilot Reunites Happy Days Stars

Kramden and Norton, Will & Grace ... Potsie and Ralph?

Take some Joe Pesci and mix in a dash of Eli Wallach and that is Don Most (Ralph), the now grey-haired former Happy Days cast member, who is reteaming with Anson Williams (Potsie on that show) for a TV pilot, Take 2, which reunites "iconic duos" past and present in "quirky, one-act, two-person comedies."

First out of the box are Most and Williams, who are looking to break out of their Happy Days typecasts if the bleeped swearing and edgy subject matter in the pilot are any indication.

Williams and Most, who are pitching the series, will executive-produce. Williams directed the project.

It is the brainchild of David P. Levin of Brainstorm, who said in a release about the project that he was working with "literally hundreds of iconic stars" for a TV Land project when he saw the work of playwright Fred Stoppel and decided that he could recapture the chemistry of iconic TV-show pairings. He pitched it to Williams, who recruited Most for the project, according to Levin.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4fPqH3jaRc[/embed]