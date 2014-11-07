Pilgrim Signs David Tutera to Production Deal

David Tutera, star of WE tv’s David Tutera’s CELEBrations, has signed a first-look production deal with independent production company Pilgrim Studios. Tutera, a wedding and entertainment expert, will develop unscripted and scripted concepts for the company.

“Pilgrim has been in business with David Tutera for more than seven years, and our relationship has only strengthened with time,” said Pilgrim Studios CEO and president Craig Piligian. “We’re thrilled to be working together to build new franchises across both scripted and unscripted genres.”

Pilgrim is the producer of CELEBrations as well as Tutera’s other WE tv series, My Fair Wedding and David Tutera Unveiled. The company also produces series for networks such as Discovery, Syfy, Fox Sports 1, History, CMT, OWN, National Geographic Channel, Sportsman Channel, Lifetime and CNN.