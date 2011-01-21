‘Piers' Total Viewers HoldSteady in Night Four

Thursday's fourth

installment of Piers Morgan Tonight's premiere week was flat versus the prior

evening in total viewers at 1.03 million, but grew 17% in the key adults 25-54

demo.

The program had 279,000

watchers in the demo for an interview with the younger-skewing Brit comedian

and Sunday's Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais (Wednesday night's guest was Condoleeza Rice).

Fox News' Hannity still

reigned supreme, easily besting Piers in both total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Piers earned second place on the night though, beating The Rachel Maddow Show in

both metrics.

Also of note, the days-old

program more than doubled beleaguered lead-in Parker Spitzer's 110,000 adults

25-54, and built heftily on its 522,000 total viewers.