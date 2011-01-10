‘Piers Morgan Tonight' Sets OpeningWeek

Howard Stern and George Clooney will be among the

opening-week guests for CNN's new Piers Morgan Tonight show that

is replacing Larry King Live.

Oprah Winfrey had already been announced as the opening night

guest for the show, which bows Jan. 17.

Howard Stern will be featured on Tuesday the 18th,

followed by Condoleeza Rice, Ricky Gervais and Clooney on Friday.