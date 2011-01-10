‘Piers Morgan Tonight' Sets OpeningWeek
By B&C Staff
Howard Stern and George Clooney will be among the
opening-week guests for CNN's new Piers Morgan Tonight show that
is replacing Larry King Live.
Oprah Winfrey had already been announced as the opening night
guest for the show, which bows Jan. 17.
Howard Stern will be featured on Tuesday the 18th,
followed by Condoleeza Rice, Ricky Gervais and Clooney on Friday.
