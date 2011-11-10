Piers Morgan Leaves 'America's Got Talent'

Piers Morgan announced on his CNN show Wednesday night that he will be leaving NBC's America's Got Talent.

"I've discovered that juggling, to my surprise, really is a bit more difficult than I thought," he said on Piers Morgan Tonight, also thanking NBC, Fremantle and Simon Cowell on air.

Morgan has been with the show since its inception six years ago. He said he wanted to focus on the upcoming election year for his CNN show.