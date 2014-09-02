Piers Morgan Confirms CNN Exit

Piers Morgan has officially left CNN, the British TV host confirmed Tuesday.

“I was offered a new 2-year deal by @CNN boss Jeff Zucker to host 40 big interview 'specials,'” Morgan said on his twitter account. “But after considerable thought, I decided not to accept it - and to try pastures new.”

Morgan’s nightly show Piers Morgan Live ended in March. His tenure began in January 2011 when he replaced Larry King on the schedule after the longtime TV newsman left.

His departure also comes at a time that CNN parent Time Warner is in the midst of massive layoffs, offering buyouts to some 600 staffers.

CNN did not respond immediately for comment.