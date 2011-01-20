'Piers' Falls Further in Third Night

Piers Morgan Tonight dropped to third place in the cable

news rankings Wednesday night, holding on to 1.03 million total viewers.

That was down from 1.27 million total viewers Tuesday night,

and fell even further in the adults 25-54 demo, predictably, to 239,000 viewers for

last night's interview with former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice. Tuesday

featured the younger-skewing radio shock jock Howard Stern that grabbed 551,000

in the key demo.

Piers topped MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show's 221,000

viewers in the 25-54 demo, but trailed both that show's 1.09 million total viewers and Hannity's 1.97 million on Fox

News.

Thursday night's program features Ricky Gervais, fresh off his

controversial turn hosting Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards.