'Piers' Falls Further in Third Night
Piers Morgan Tonight dropped to third place in the cable
news rankings Wednesday night, holding on to 1.03 million total viewers.
That was down from 1.27 million total viewers Tuesday night,
and fell even further in the adults 25-54 demo, predictably, to 239,000 viewers for
last night's interview with former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice. Tuesday
featured the younger-skewing radio shock jock Howard Stern that grabbed 551,000
in the key demo.
Piers topped MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show's 221,000
viewers in the 25-54 demo, but trailed both that show's 1.09 million total viewers and Hannity's 1.97 million on Fox
News.
Thursday night's program features Ricky Gervais, fresh off his
controversial turn hosting Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards.
