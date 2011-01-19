'Piers' Drops to 1.27 Million Viewers on Night Two

The second episode of CNN's new primetime hour Piers Morgan Tonight shed more than 800,000 viewers from its premiere Monday night.

Tuesday night's show, which featured guest Howard Stern, drew 1.27 million total viewers, down from 2.1 million from the previous night's interview with Oprah.

Tonight increased 6% in the news-target adults 25-54 demo though, with 551,000 compared to Monday's 521,000. That was enough to top Hannity in the demo, which had 506,000, but the Fox News talker easily won out with total viewers, with 2.18 million.

On MSNBC, The Rachel Maddow Show had 1.13 million total viewers and 265,000 adults 25-54.