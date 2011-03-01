‘Piers'Draws Largest Audience Since Oprah For Sheen Interview
Piers
Morgan's interview with the over-exposed Charlie Sheen Monday night led his CNN
program to its largest audience since its premiere episode and highest adults
25-54 rating ever.
Monday's Piers Morgan Tonight drew 1.3 million
total viewers at the 9 p.m. hour, and 561,000 in the adults 25-54 demo. The
largest audience remains the 2.1 million that tuned in for Piers' inaugural episode, featuring a heavily promoted interview
with Oprah Winfrey.
As a point
of comparison, Piers had 919,000 total
viewers and 235,000 in the demo last Monday Feb. 21.
The live
interview with Sheen came together through a series of events that ended with
Morgan calling the actor at his home, the host told B&C Tuesday.
