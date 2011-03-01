‘Piers'Draws Largest Audience Since Oprah For Sheen Interview

Piers

Morgan's interview with the over-exposed Charlie Sheen Monday night led his CNN

program to its largest audience since its premiere episode and highest adults

25-54 rating ever.

Monday's Piers Morgan Tonight drew 1.3 million

total viewers at the 9 p.m. hour, and 561,000 in the adults 25-54 demo. The

largest audience remains the 2.1 million that tuned in for Piers' inaugural episode, featuring a heavily promoted interview

with Oprah Winfrey.

As a point

of comparison, Piers had 919,000 total

viewers and 235,000 in the demo last Monday Feb. 21.

The live

interview with Sheen came together through a series of events that ended with

Morgan calling the actor at his home, the host told B&C Tuesday.