Piepenkotter Promoted to Executive VP of Research for FX Networks

FX has promoted Julie Piepenkotter to executive VP of research for FX Networks.

In her new role, Piepenkotter will head up all program and consumer research for FX, FXM and the upcoming FXX, which will be rebranded from Fox Soccer Channel beginning Sept. 2.

"We are delighted to elevate Julie as we expand to three FX networks," said FX Networks president & GM John Landgraf. "At the risk of implying that ‘our head of research is smarter than your head of research,' I can say without hesitation that Ms. Piepenkotter is one of the most curious, wittiest and best read people I have ever met. We rely on her leadership and keen insight."

Piepenkotter joined FX in 2009 as senior VP of research.