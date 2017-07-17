Piccone Rejoins Simulmedia as President, Chief Revenue Officer

John Piccone has rejoined data-driven advertising company Simulmedia as president and chief operating officer.

He replaces advertising veteran Tim Spengler, who left the company.

Piccone will head the company’s effort to license its VAMOS software to ad agencies, advertisers and media companies.

He left Simulmedia in 2016 to become chief growth officer at Innovid.

“John is the smartest, most passionate and accomplished technology sales leader I have ever encountered, which makes him the ideal sales leader for Simulmedia as it launches its VAMOS platform as a SaaS [software as a service] offering," said Dave Morgan, CEO of Simulmedia and to whom Piccone will report.

"Over the past 20 years, he has helped bring some of the most important ad and marketing technologies to market, from online ad serving at 24/7 Real Media to interactive TV ad platforms,” Morgan said. “He will help us do the same with directly licensing of VAMOS platform. Plus, John is unmatched when it comes to leading teams selling data-optimized linear TV advertising, having sold in the vast majority of Simulmedia's current customer base."

Piccone was with Simulmedia from 2010 to 2016, leaving as chief strategy officer.

"VAMOS has stimulated significant interest among marketers, agencies, and networks that crave a data-driven approach to TV advertising and demand better performance and outcomes measurement from what for many is the largest line item in their budgets," said Piccone. "The entire TV ecosystem is the on the cusp of a massive shift to a smarter, more accountable approach, and VAMOS will have a big role to play in that transformation.”

Piccone worked at Morgan’s previous company Real Media from 1996 to 2006. He also worked at HealthiNation and Blackarrow.