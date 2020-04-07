Phoebe Waller-Bridge Comedy ‘Run’ Premieres on HBO April 12

Comedy Run starts on HBO Sunday, April 12. The series follows a woman whose boring life is thrown upside down when she gets a text from an ex-boyfriend, inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York. The text reads, simply, RUN.

The pair had worked out the run-away arrangement 17 years before.

Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson star.

HBO calls it a romantic comedic thriller.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a guest star, playing Laurel, a woman the pair meets on their journey.

Waller-Bridge executive produces, along with Vicky Jones, Jenny Robins, Kate Dennis, Emily Leo and Oliver Roskill of Wigwam Films. Run is produced by eOne.

Jones and Waller-Bridge founded the DryWrite Theatre Company. In 2013, Jones directed Waller-Bridge’s stage production of Fleabag.