‘Phineas and Ferb’ Movie on Disney Plus Aug. 28

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe premieres on Disney Plus Aug. 28. The movie sees the stepbrothers set out across the galaxy to rescue sister Candace, who has been abducted by aliens.

Animated series Phineas and Ferb ran on Disney Channel until 2015, amassing 222 episodes across four seasons. The New York Times called it “a semiprecious gem of a Disney series about two STEM-adept stepbrothers and the teenage sister.”

Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh created and executive produced the series, and are behind the movie too. “We had to think--we’d done 200 episodes, what have we not done?” Povenmire told B+C. “Most have been about the boys building something. We never really put anybody in jeopardy. But Candace being abducted by aliens and the boys going to rescue her--we never really told that kind of story.”

Povenmire called Phineas and Ferb “a super-positive show,” suggesting that an upbeat movie starring the boys will go over well in this troubling year.

He said he “wouldn’t say no” to more Phineas and Ferb. Added Marsh, “I’m happy to have that discussion.”