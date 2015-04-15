Phillip Mena Joins ABC News as Correspondent

ABC News announced Wednesday it has tapped Phillip Mena as a correspondent. Mena will begin in New York on May 4.

Mena previously worked at Houston’s KPRC as a weekend anchor and reporter since 2012. Mena began his career in El Paso, Texas as a multimedia journalist.

“Phillip is a gifted storyteller and Emmy-nominated reporter with experience producing, writing, shooting and editing,” said ABC News president James Goldston.