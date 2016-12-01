Phil Kent Tapped for Scripps Networks Interactive Board

Former Turner Broadcasting CEO Phil Kent has been nominated to sit on the board of Scripps Networks Interactive.

Kent retired from TBS in 2013.

He is succeeding David Galloway, who is retiring from the board.

“We are delighted to add a media executive with the knowledge and experience of Phil Kent to the board of Scripps Networks Interactive,” said Scripps Networks Interactive chairman Kenneth Lowe. “Phil has led complex organizations that grew in the face of increased competition, and has a deep understanding of the international media landscape that will be critical as we continue to focus on growth outside the United States. His strategic knowledge and commercial acumen will be invaluable to the board and the company.”

In a 20-year career with Turner, Kent headed up home entertainment, international networks and CNN.